Delhi CM launches sanitation drive to clean Chhath ghats on Yamuna after festival

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a special clean-up drive at Vasudev Ghat on the Yamuna hours after the conclusion of Chhath puja on early Tuesday morning.

Accompanied by Culture and Tourism Minister Kampil Mishra, Gupta collected litter, including water bottles, flowers, diyas and other solid waste. She also swept a portion of the ghat.

"Chhath festival was celebrated across the city and some waste is expected to have been left behind. We will clean it up through a special drive," she told reporters.

The waste items floating on Yamuna surface and the entire premises of Vasudev Ghat are being cleaned up, she said, adding that everyone needs to join the drive.

"Sanitation work needs to be carried out round the clock, throughout the year. It is a sustained effort that needs to be undertaken by the government and the people as well," she stated.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, launched a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) campaign to collect garbage at the Yamuna Ghats and artificial ponds created in parks and other areas for Chhath.

The Delhi government this year prepared Chhath ghats at 17 points across the Yamuna from Palla on Haryana border to Kalindikunj besides setting up around 1,500 other ghats within the city.