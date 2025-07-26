Delhi CM launches senior citizens' welfare scheme on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 conflict and announced a welfare scheme for senior citizens, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, aimed at ensuring access to quality healthcare and dignity in old age.

Addressing a gathering of senior citizens and local residents at a function organised by the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Committee in Shalimar Bagh, the chief minister said the bravery shown by Indian soldiers in Kargil symbolises the highest ideals of patriotism and sacrifice.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the courage, restraint, and sense of duty displayed by our soldiers in protecting the sovereignty of the country," she said, adding that their sacrifice continues to inspire the spirit of "Nation First".

At the event, Gupta announced the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, a new initiative by the Delhi government to support the health and well-being of elderly citizens, according to a statement.

"Our aim is to ensure that no senior citizen is left behind when it comes to healthcare access or support. Their experience and contribution to society must be recognised and respected," she said.

Gupta also took to social media to pay tribute to the Kargil martyrs, calling their sacrifice "an immortal saga of valour and devotion to the motherland".

She described the victory as a moment of national pride that defended not just territory, but India's honour and resolve, the statement said.

She also shared glimpses of her interaction with members of the Senior Citizens' Welfare Society, stating that the government would continue to work for their dignity, comfort and care, it added.

The Kargil conflict, fought between India and Pakistan in 1999, ended with India recapturing key positions in the high-altitude Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, July 26 has been commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the courage of the Indian armed forces.