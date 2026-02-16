Delhi CM lays foundation for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,075 crore in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar and said the projects will improve traffic management in the city.

Over the past year, the Delhi government has established a new work culture to accelerate development, she said.

"These projects will improve traffic management and provide lasting relief from issues such as waterlogging. Strong infrastructure is essential for balanced development in Delhi. The present government believes in delivering results, not politics. No part of Delhi will remain deprived of development," Gupta said.

Regular monitoring, time-bound implementation and transparency have been given the highest priority, she said, adding, "This is not merely a foundation-laying ceremony but a commitment to building a developed Delhi.

"PWD will begin work on strengthening and improving 236 roads at a cost of approximately Rs 782 crore. Once completed, these works will ensure smoother traffic flow and safer, more convenient travel for citizens," an official statement said.

The Delhi government is also constructing five-foot overbridges at a cost of around Rs 21 crore, providing relief and safety for pedestrians, the statement added.

The projects pertain to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra was also present at the event.

Officials have been directed to ensure that all projects are completed within stipulated timelines and with high-quality standards.

In addition, some works under the Flood Control Department which include reconstruction of 10 drains, improvement of three drains, construction of 24 boundary walls and construction of 18 roads and bridges at the approximate total cost of Rs 272 crore on these projects.

Eliminating the divide between the two banks of the Yamuna river remains a key priority for the Delhi government, the CM said.