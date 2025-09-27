Delhi CM lays foundation stone for footover bridge for soldiers

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone for a footover bridge at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre on Saturday.
"This is a Diwali gift for our brave soldiers who were earlier forced to cross the road, going through a very low height and a dirty tunnel under the road. As soon as the Rajputana Rifles team informed us about this problem, our government got into action and approved the construction of FOB," Gupta told reporters.
A long-pending demand for an FOB at the Rajputana Rifles Regiment Centre on Ring Road has been taken up by the Public Works Department (PWD).
Currently, there is no underpass or bridge for soldiers to cross between the regiment centre and barracks, so they use an underground drain culvert to cross the road.
"The previous government ignored this demand of our soldiers, or maybe because they did not understand the importance of our soldiers, whatever it was, our government has now floated a tender for the construction of the FOB, and work will be completed soon," Gupta added.
The event was part of the 'Sewa Pakhwara' events being organised by the Delhi government to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PTI SSM HIG HIG