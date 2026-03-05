Delhi CM lays foundation stone for Ladakh-themed foot over bridge at Monastery Market

New Delhi, March 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the Delhi government respects all residents, including those from different states living in the national capital.
Gupta was speaking at a ceremony to lay the foundation of a foot over bring (FOB) at Monestery Market near the Kashmere Gate ISBT in North Delhi. The area is home to a large number of families from Ladakh. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that India has always followed the "Live and let Live" approach and has never initiated strikes against any country except in self-defence.
"The world today needs to remember the message of peace of Mahatma Buddha. While there is terror in the world, our country remains peaceful. India has always moved forward with the principle of 'Vasudev Kutumkambh'. We have never attacked any other country. If we have picked up weapons it was only to defend ourselves," Gupta said. She said the Public Works Department is constructing the FOB at the cost of Rs 3 crore. The structure will be designed to reflect the culture and traditions of Ladakh.
"Families from Ladakh have settled here for several years. We are one family. People from different states and region live in Delhi, and the government has respect for all of them," she added.
Criticising the previous government, Gupta alleged that the former government prioritised "vote banks" over public welfare. She specifically named former CM Arvind Kejriwal, stating that his mindset hindered development.
The chief minister added that the current government intends to develop infrastructure in every corner of the city to ensure better facilities for every family. PTI SSM AKY