Delhi CM lays foundation stone of multi-level Hari Nagar electric bus depot

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Multi-Level Electric Bus Depot of DTC at Hari Nagar and stressed that it is the foundation of a greener and more efficient Delhi as part of the ongoing 'Sewa Pakhwada' to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She hailed the project as a "milestone in DTC's history" and noted that the depot will redefine working conditions for DTC employees while providing world-class facilities for commuters.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 420 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

"With this depot, capable of housing around 400 electric buses and equipped with state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, our government reaffirms its commitment to clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility. This project is not just a bus depot – it is the foundation of a greener, more efficient Delhi," she said.

The chief minister underlined that the facility is being developed as a financially self-sustainable model.

Around 2 lakh sq. ft. of retail and commercial space will be integrated into the complex, generating revenue to offset project expenses, said an official statement. Additional features include 324 car parking slots, 104 two-wheeler spaces in the basement, 26,257 sq. ft. for DTC offices and dormitories, and a modern commercial hub comprising malls and office space.

Highlighting the project's green credentials, she said the depot will install a 500 KW rooftop solar power plant, a 170 KLD sewage treatment plant, and a rainwater harvesting system to recharge groundwater.

Energy-efficient aluminium louvres will maximise natural light and ventilation, while LED panels will enhance the facade. Designed to achieve a GRIHA 3-star rating, the facility will stand as a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure in the capital.

"Our priority is to ensure last-mile connectivity in Delhi and to expand the electric bus fleet from 3,000 to 6,000 in the coming year," she added.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by DTC employees during the transition to electric buses, including pension and employment-related concerns, she assured that the government is working on long-term solutions. Referring to the Shadipur Depot project, she announced that residential colonies are being developed to provide housing for DTC families, ensuring better living conditions for employees.

She also drew a sharp contrast with the previous government, which she said left DTC in financial distress and neglected employee welfare.

"Where past governments neglected the lifeline of Delhi, we are reviving it. Our vision is not just to repair what was broken, but to build stronger, greener, and future-ready systems. This depot is proof that with the right intent and planning, DTC can once again be the pride of Delhi," she said.

The chief minister reiterated that the Delhi government is preparing to introduce a comprehensive people-centric Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy that will integrate e-buses, metro connectivity, and last-mile transport into a seamless system.

Hitting out at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, she said, "Some leaders spend more time watching my speeches and gestures than focusing on Delhi’s real problems. But our government is clear – we are here to solve issues, not to play politics." Gupta reiterated her resolve to serve the people of Delhi. "You may think I am a woman Chief Minister and try to mislead me, but through this platform, on the first day of Navratri, with the power of Maa Durga, I want to say – I am a daughter of Delhi. I am not afraid of anyone," she said.

"The responsibility I have taken, to work for Delhi and serve the people of Delhi, no matter what happens, I will fulfil them – 24/7, 365 days. I will see it through entirely," she added.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh said the Hari Nagar depot will be able to accommodate 384 electric buses, compared to the 230 CNG buses it currently handles.

It will feature 81 advanced EV charging stations capable of fully charging a bus in just 40 minutes. The multi-level structure – spanning one basement and three upper floors – will provide nearly 7.4 lakh square feet of built-up space and will be supported by a dedicated 33 KV electrical sub-station.

Delhi cabinet minister Ashish Sood congratulated the DTC workforce and underlined the depot’s long-term importance. He highlighted that the project would make Delhi a frontrunner in electric mobility globally.

"Many of us must have seen the condition of Hari Nagar Depot – just a month ago, its walls were broken and crumbling. Today, those walls stand strong," he said.