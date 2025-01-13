CM Atishi leads rally ahead of filing nomination for Delhi elections from Kalkaji

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday led a rally before filing her nomination papers for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections from Kalkaji constituency.

Before commencing her rally, Atishi, accompanied by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, visited Gurudwara Shri Guru Gobind Sahib in Giri Nagar. Earlier in the day, she offered prayers at the Kalkaji Temple, dedicated to Maa Kali, seeking blessings for her campaign.

"Before filing my nomination today, I came to seek the blessings of Maa Kali at the Kalkaji Temple. I believe Maa Kalka's blessings will always remain with me, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the people of the Kalkaji constituency," she told reporters.

Reflecting on her work in the area, Atishi said she has , "I have worked tirelessly in my constituency for the last five years. The people of Kalkaji are my family, they see me as their daughter and their sister. I am not just a representative, I am a part of their lives."

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she accused the party of being anti-poor. She said the BJP is a 'jhuggi virodhi' and 'gareeb virodhi' party and added that the AAP is committed to uplifting the marginalised communities.

Atishi is set to face a stiff challenge in the constituency from BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri, a seasoned politician and her main opponent in the constituency.

Bidhuri, a former MP from South Delhi and a three-time MLA from Tughlakabad, is known for his strong political record, winning elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013. The Congress has also entered the fray with Alka Lamba, National President of Mahila Congress.

Lamba, who was with the Congress from 1994 to 2014 before briefly joining the Aam Aadmi Party, has now returned to her former party, vying a comeback in this high-stakes election.

The Delhi assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.