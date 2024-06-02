Arvind Kejriwal visits Raj Ghat, before surrendering at Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left for Raj Ghat from his residence at the Civil Lines area here on Sunday, his first place of visit before he surrenders at the Tihar jail later in the day.

Kejriwal will pay obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat and then visit the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. He will also address his Aam Aadmi Party's workers and leaders at its office.

He was released from the prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bail expired on June 1, the day the last seventh and last phase of the general elections was held.