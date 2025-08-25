Delhi CM meets Bhagwat, lauds RSS for symbolising values and devotion to nation

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday.

Sharing a photograph of the meeting on X, Gupta said she received guidance of the RSS Sarsanghchalak whose "simplicity and radiant views" inspired her to sustained service of the country.

The chief minister also lauded the RSS as the largest "non-political" organisation of the world symbolising values, devotion and dedication to the nation, and which has set serving Mother India as its topmost goal.

She added that the perseverance and discipline of the Sangh are the immortal source and basis of the bright future of Delhi and its society.