Delhi CM meets group of northeast women, assures them of strict action in racial abuse case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday met a group of women from the northeast assuring strict action against those involved in making racist remarks and derogatory insults against a few Arunachali tenants in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

"Delhi is a city of diversity, respect, and mutual dignity. Strictest action will be taken against the people involved in this incident. There is absolutely no place for hatred, discrimination, intimidation, or racial abuse in Delhi," Gupta said.

The CM added that people from the northeast are resilient, courageous, and full of promise. "I have assured them of my full support during this difficult time." In a post on X, Gupta said, "Such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. I urge everyone not to politicise this sensitive matter. The dignity, safety, and future of our young students must remain above all else," CM said in the post on the social media platform.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested one Ruby Jain for allegedly hurling abusive and derogatory remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.