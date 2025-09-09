Delhi CM meets kin of children who drowned in Munak canal; announces compensation

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met the families of two children who drowned in Munak canal in her assembly constituency, Shalimar Bagh, and announced compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The chief minister told reporters that railings will be installed along the canal for safety so that drowning accidents do not reoccur. She also mentioned that her government has taken over maintenance of the canal from Haryana.

"I met the families of the two children who drowned in the canal. Compensation will be given to the bereaved families," she said.

The two boys, Aniket (9) and Krishan Kumar (13), were residents of slums near the Ayurvedic Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Police said the boys accidentally slipped into the canal and drowned on Sunday afternoon.