Delhi CM meets NCW chief at her residence

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar at her residence on Wednesday.

Rahatkar took to Twitter to wish Gupta on her new role as the chief minister of Delhi.

"When an organisational colleague and friend becomes the Chief Minister of Delhi and comes to meet me at my residence in New Delhi with great love, then it is natural to feel proud and filled with affection," she said in a post on X.

"On her arrival at my residence, I wished the Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. @gupta _rekha ji, infinite good wishes for a successful tenure. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and under the leadership of Rekha ji, the development of Delhi will gain tremendous momentum," she said.