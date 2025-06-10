Delhi CM meets PM Modi, stresses developing historical sites into tourist hubs

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasised developing historical sites into tourist hubs.

During the meeting, she briefed him on various issues related to Delhi's development and progress, said an official statement.

"Today, I had the privilege of a warm and heartfelt meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of our nation, Shri @narendramodi ji. I always get inspiration from the visionary leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister to serve Delhi and its people with new energy and new resolve.

"We are committed with full sincerity that inspired by your vision, we will take Delhi to new heights of development. My heartfelt thanks for giving your valuable time," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

Gupta said the prime minister shared his vision and plans for Delhi's growth, which will provide a renewed direction and momentum to the city's developmental efforts. Briefing the PM about the efforts being undertaken by her government, Gupta said ensuring cleanliness across Delhi is a top priority for her government, while making capital greener is one of its key goals.

The chief minister presented a National War Memorial souvenir to the prime minister and expressed her intent to bring all school children to visit this site to instil a spirit of patriotism and nationalism in them.

She said the general public will also be encouraged to visit key sites such as the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial and the Prime Ministers' Museum. Awareness campaigns will be launched to educate people about the historical importance and significance of these sites, the statement added.

These campaigns will also be promoted through social media. The chief minister emphasised that these places of historical significance should be developed into new tourist hubs. These sites not only offer an opportunity to learn about the country's history and culture but also strengthen the spirit of national pride and patriotism, it said.

Gupta said waste management in Delhi is being improved through the adoption of modern technology. Waste is being recycled and utilised in various ways.

She mentioned that seven million (70 lakh) saplings will be planted this year to increase the green cover in the capital and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign has already been launched.

She also conveyed the gratitude of Delhi's citizens towards the PM, stating that the Centre has consistently extended special assistance to Delhi, helping expedite many stalled projects and paving the way for the effective implementation of new initiatives.