Delhi CM, ministers donate blood at camp on Kartavya Path to mark PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues donated blood at a camp organised on the Kartavya Path here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday being observed as 'Sewa Pakhwada' by the BJP-led city government. "Every drop of our blood is dedicated to the country. We follow the prime minister's message of service. I donated the first unit of blood at the camp following the saying 'practice what you preach'," Gupta told reporters.

Addressing the event, she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a lot for Delhi... it is for the first time in Delhi that people are saying 'Thank you Modiji' from this stage." Gupta also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for "giving" the national capital Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam venues, and good road connectivity.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh donated blood at the camp and wished for the prime minister's health and long life. His cabinet colleague Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government is organising a blood donation camp and a walk at Kartavya Path to mark the occasion. "Later in the day, multiple services will be dedicated to people at the Thyagraj Stadium event. US President Donald Trump also wished the prime minister on his birthday," he added. PTI SLB/VIT NSD NSD