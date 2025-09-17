Delhi CM, ministers donate blood at camp to mark PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues on Wednesday donated blood at a camp organised along the Kartavya Path here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, being observed as 'Sewa Pakhwada' by the BJP-led city government. The mega camp achieved a remarkable milestone, collecting 1,157 units of blood, thus setting a new record. Previously, city-wide blood donation camps had only collected up to 2,000 units overall, with the highest collection at a single site being 350 units.

Gupta shared that within the first two hours of the camp, 800 units were collected, adding that "every drop of my blood is for the nation." At the event, Gupta praised the initiatives introduced by Modi, emphasising their impact on transforming Delhi into a developed capital. She noted that the Prime Minister has consistently focused on Delhi, saying, "He is not only establishing India’s name internationally but also contributing greatly to making Delhi a global capital. Over the past eleven years, he has continuously supported Delhi because of his commitment and vision to make the city exceptional." She highlighted key initiatives for the capital, including highways and expressways built for Rs 1.25 lakh crore, as well as the launch of projects such as UER-1 and UER-2, aimed at effectively reducing pollution in Delhi. Gupta also mentioned the expansion of the metro network by 400 kilometres, which has alleviated severe traffic congestion in the city.

Furthermore, she commended Modi for ensuring essential facilities for Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She highlighted several other initiatives -- grants worth crores for cleaning the Yamuna, support for the Swachh Bharat mission, plans to remove garbage dumps, and GST and income tax exemptions, all reflecting the prime minister's foresight.

Additionally, Gupta pointed out that the central government has provided global-level auditoriums like Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam and has transformed Dr BR Ambedkar’s parinirvan site into a memorial. "Delhi is fortunate to have a prime minister who has always stood by the city," she stated.

Amid thousands of young participants, Gupta led the crowd in chanting, "Thank You Modi Ji." She emphasised that what was once known as Rajpath, the path of power, has now become Kartavya Path, representing Modi's vision.

A Seva Sankalp Walk was organised along the Kartavya Path along with her ministers, MLAs and MPs.

"Participating in the Seva Sankalp Walk on the occasion of India's beloved leader's birthday, we express our gratitude for his unparalleled contributions and visionary leadership. Through his tireless efforts and firm resolve, India is progressing rapidly towards self-reliance and global leadership," she added.

During the walk, artists performed traditional folk dances from various states, creating a joyful atmosphere. Gupta also participated in the dances, uplifting the performers' spirits. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined in, dancing to the traditional beats.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood noted that Modi is considered one of the most popular leaders in the country, with world leaders engaging with him to uphold India's honour.

His colleague Parvesh Verma remarked that common people and party workers are participating in cleanliness drives, blood donation and other such programmes. "Everyone is wishing Prime Minister Modi on his birthday in their own way. I also wish him and pray for his good health and long life," he added. Earlier in the day, ministers Sirsa and Mishra offered prayers at Margat Wale Hanuman Mandir and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, respectively, for the prime minister. Mishra organised a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at the temple in Kashmere Gate.