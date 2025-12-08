Delhi CM, ministers leave for Amritsar to visit Golden Temple

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet ministers left for Amritsar on Monday morning to offer 'shukrana' (thanks) at the Golden Temple for the successful organisation of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary programme at the Red Fort here.

Gupta is accompanied by her ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said.

Earlier, the chief minister said the "extraordinary success" of the 'Gurmat Samagam' at the Red Fort was the "grace of Guru Sahib, despite an atmosphere of fear caused by a terror incident just days before the three-day event in November".

More than 6 lakh devotees attended the religious events without any disruption, she said.

Gupta and her ministers will also pay obeisance at Durgiana temple and Valmiki Tirath in Amritsar, the officials said.