Delhi CM, ministers pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar, Dec 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet ministers on Monday visited the Golden Temple here to pay obeisance.

At the temple, they offered 'shukrana' (thanks) following the successful organisation of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary programme at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Gupta was accompanied by ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Earlier, the chief minister had described the "extraordinary success" of the 'Gurmat Samagam' at the Red Fort as the "grace of Guru Sahib, despite an atmosphere of fear caused by a terror incident just day before the three-day event in November".

She added that more than six lakh devotees attended the religious events without any disruption.

Gupta and her ministers are also scheduled to pay obeisance at Durgiana temple and Valmiki Tirath in Amritsar.

After reaching Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport, she was received by local BJP leaders led by district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.