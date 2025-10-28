Delhi CM offers 'Arghya' to rising Sun at Yamuna ghat during Chhath Puja celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined scores of devotees in offering 'Arghya' to the rising Sun along the banks of the Yamuna River on the concluding day of Chhath Puja on Tuesday.

Invoking the blessings of 'Chhathi Maiya' for a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Delhi', Gupta said she was delighted to witness the enthusiasm of people and claimed that the arrangements made by her government were being appreciated across the country.

She reached Haathi Ghat on the Yamuna River near ITO at sunrise, where she offered Arghya to the rising Sun along with devotees and performed traditional rituals.

The grandeur of this year's Chhath celebrations extends beyond Delhi, becoming a subject of admiration across the country, she said.

The chief minister observed that as devout mothers and sisters offered Arghya at the sacred ghats of the Yamuna, it seemed as if the entire city was bathed in the light of faith, discipline and devotion.

Delhi cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj Singh, along with other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.

She said today Delhi is witnessing a remarkable confluence of devotion and faith. "This is not merely a religious observance but a symbol of a new Delhi that stands at the intersection of culture and cleanliness, reverence and service," she said.

She added that the smiles on the faces of brothers and sisters from Purvanchal are the greatest blessings for her and the truest measure of her government's success.

People from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand residing in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are referred to as Purvanchalis.

Calling it a golden moment for Delhi, the chief minister said that the faith, devotion and cooperation of the people are transforming the capital into a hub of culture and cleanliness. Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that it is through his blessings and the trust of the people that such achievements have been made possible.

Participating in Chhath festivities on Monday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the grandness and splendour of the festival in the national capital this year were different from earlier.

On Monday, Gupta visited a couple of Chhath Ghats. Extending her well wishes to the people of Delhi, she said, "This splendour, grandness, and divinity of Chhath being celebrated now is providing succour to the Delhi people. I pray to Chhati Maiya for the prosperity and happiness of Delhi." During her visit, the chief minister mentioned that the festival was being celebrated along the Yamuna banks after many years. The performance of Chhath rituals, including the offering of 'Arghya' to the Sun god, was prohibited under the previous government in Delhi.

According to rough estimates, the Purvanchalis constitute 40 per cent of Delhi's population and one of the largest sections of voters.

The BJP government in Delhi made extensive preparations for the Purvanchali community's major festival, developing ghats at 17 locations along the Yamuna and 1,300 others across the city.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and observed with great devotion by the Purvanchali community, draws large participation from residents who form one of the biggest population groups in Delhi.