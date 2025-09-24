Delhi CM opens Rs 3.5 cr sports facility inside govt school complex

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a newly built sports complex at CM Shri School in Hiran Kudna village, saying her government is committed to providing modern sports facilities in rural areas.

Developed at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, the complex is equipped with a 200-metre, five-lane synthetic athletics track that includes a 100-metre straight section, apart from dedicated areas for long jump, triple jump, shot put, high jump and discus throw, according to a statement.

"This facility will help students prepare for competitions at the district, state and national levels. Children in rural areas show great enthusiasm for sports and it is our responsibility to provide them with the required opportunities," Gupta said.

She added that the facility, the first of its kind in West Delhi, reflects her government's focus on creating quality sports infrastructure in schools to nurture young talent, promote fitness and encourage teamwork and discipline.

The chief minister also announced that interstate bus services will soon be resumed in Delhi and nearby regions with new buses and routes to improve connectivity in remote areas.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, who was present at the event, said the complex demonstrates how modern facilities can encourage sporting talent and support the transformation of government schools into centres of excellence.

North-West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, MLA Gajendra Daral and several other dignitaries also attended the programme, the statement stated.

The new sports facility also includes a volleyball court, a multi-purpose ground for field sports, separate changing rooms for boys and girls, toilets with water facilities, and dedicated rooms for coaches and sports managers, it added.