Delhi CM orders immediate action to identify, remove trees posing risk to public safety

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) In view of a man's death in a tree uprooting incident in Kalkaji, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all road-owning departments to urgently identify and remove trees that may pose a risk to public safety.

Gupta has directed that such trees be pruned, removed, or transplanted as per regulations, with priority given to areas witnessing high pedestrian or vehicular movement, an official statement said.

A massive tree in the middle of a Kalkaji road uprooted and fell on vehicles crawling in rain-soaked Delhi on Thursday morning, killing a 50-year-old man while his daughter suffered a pelvic fracture, the police said.

She emphasised that during the monsoon season, strong winds and heavy rainfall significantly increase the risk of large, unsafe, or decaying trees causing accidents, obstructing traffic, or damaging public utilities such as power lines.

“Proper maintenance and timely intervention will not only prevent accidents but also ensure smooth traffic movement and protect essential services,” Gupta said.

Asserting that the safety of Delhi’s residents is the government’s foremost priority, she has ordered all concerned departments to take immediate action. She also instructed that responsible officers be designated in every department and agency to monitor the work, ensure compliance with safety standards, and submit timely completion reports.

"Our responsibility is to ensure such incidents never happen again. Every citizen deserves to live in a safe environment, and we will take every necessary step to make that happen," she added.