Delhi CM orders probe after couple allegedly denied entry at eatery over Indian attire

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to initiate an investigation and take necessary action after a video showing a couple being denied entry to a restaurant over Indian attire began circulating on the internet.

"A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Peetampura has come to light. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a serious note of it. The officers have been directed to launch an investigation and take urgent action (in the matter)," Delhi Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said in a X post on Friday.

"This is 'unacceptable' in Delhi," Mishra said, citing the video of the incident posted by a social media user on X.

The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises on August 3. In the video, a man in a T-shirt, accompanied by a woman in a 'kurta-salwar,' can be seen complaining about allegedly being denied entry for wearing Indian clothing.

The couple also alleged misbehaviour by the restaurant staff. PTI VIT ANM ANM AMJ AMJ