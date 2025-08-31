Delhi CM participates in Daslakshan festival at Red Fort, Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday participated in the grand Daslakshan festival at the Red Fort organised for the first time in the capital.

She bowed at the feet of revered Gurudev and prayed for the well-being of all the people of Delhi, said an official statement.

In addition, she also participated in the Daslakshan Mahaparv at the Digambar Jain temple in Shalimar Bagh.

Gupta said Delhi has been sanctified, as the holy feet of the revered Guru have graced the soil of the capital. Describing the Daslakshan festival as a remarkable celebration of the Jain community, she said it is an occasion that revives the traditions of penance, renunciation, self-restraint and resolve.

The way Jain devotees practise rigorous vows and discipline during these 10 days serves as an inspiring example for the whole society, she added.

Gupta said if people were to adopt even a little restraint and control over their senses in daily life, many social and personal problems would naturally come to an end. She emphasised that the guidance of religion alone makes a person truly human. Religion, she said, protects creation, and the wisdom of spiritual leaders safeguards generations from straying into unrighteousness.

At the Daslakshan Mahaparv in Shalimar Bagh, the chief minister also described the celebration as an ideal festival for both the nation and society.