Delhi CM pays tribute to B R Ambedkar on death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday paid floral tribute at the national memorial of B R Ambedkar located at the Civil Lines here, marking his 69th death anniversary.

The chief minister said the life and ideals of Dr Ambedkar continue to inspire the society to walk the path of social harmony, equality, and justice.

"His invaluable contribution to the drafting of the Constitution and his lifelong struggle for the rights of the marginalised remain as relevant today as ever," she said.

"The development of Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvana site as one of the 'Panch Teerths' is a historic and visionary initiative undertaken by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gupta said.

She added that the objective is to preserve the key sites associated with Babasaheb's life as national memorials and establish them as cultural and ideological heritage, so that present and future generations may draw inspiration from his ideas and struggles.

Ambedkar lived at 26, Alipur Road in the Civil Lines area of Delhi where he passed away on December 6, 1956.

The place was dedicated to the nation by the then prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in December 2003.

The national memorial known as 'Mahaparinirvan Sthal' built at a cost of Rs 100 crore was inaugurated by Modi in 2018.

Gupta said Delhi government is fully committed to giving the memorial a global recognition, adding that a plan is being prepared to organise visits by schoolchildren to learn about the important historic site.