Delhi CM pays tribute to Jhalkari Bai Koli on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday offered floral tributes to Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli on the eve of her birth anniversary and saluted her "unparalleled" contribution to the First War of Independence in 1857.

According to an official statement, several events will be organised across Delhi on November 22 to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking at a special programme held at the Delhi Secretariat here on Friday, Gupta said India breathes free today because of the courage and sacrifice of warriors like Jhalkari Bai -- who served in Rani Lakshmi Bai’s army during the 1857 War of Independence.

"The purpose of this commemoration is not merely to honour Jhalkari Bai for a day, but to ensure that her story becomes known to future generations," Gupta said and praised the efforts of the Koli–Kori–Shankhwar community in preserving the legacy of Jhalkari Bai.

The chief minister said alongside Rani Lakshmibai and Jhalkari Bai, thousands of women warriors fought for India’s freedom and protection, giving their all, yet many of their names remain lost in the pages of history.

The Delhi government is endeavouring to do this through grand celebrations of their birth and death anniversaries, she said.

Impressed by her abilities, Rani Lakshmibai entrusted her with an important role in the Durga Dal, her women’s army, according to the statement.

During a decisive battle against the British, Jhalkari Bai disguised herself as the Queen, misled enemy forces and created a diversion -- buying crucial time for Rani Lakshmibai to escape, it said.