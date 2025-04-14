Delhi CM pays tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament, Vidhan Sabha

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday paid her tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

Gupta was one of the several dignitaries, including BJP president JP Nadda, who paid floral tributes at the statute of Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal on Parliament premises.

Earlier in the day, she attended another event in Ambedkar's memory held in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, her constituency.

She later accompanied Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta and other ministers to pay tribute at the statue of Ambedkar in the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Gupta remembered Ambedkar as a pioneer of equality, social justice, and human rights.

He mentioned Ambedkar's "unparalleled contribution" in framing the Indian Constitution. PTI VIT VN VN