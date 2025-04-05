Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs 'Kanya Pujan' at govt school on Navratri

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday performed "Kanya Pujan" on the auspicious occasion of Navratri at a government school and interacted with the girls about quality of education, cleanliness, availability of clean water and better school infrastructure.

Gupta performed Kanya Pujan (Kanjak), a ceremony associated with Navratri, at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh and served the young girls with food and presented them with gifts.

"On the auspicious day of Ashtami, our culture encourages us to worship young girls and seek their blessings. I have been performing Kanya Pujan during Navratris every year for the past 20 years," she said on the occasion.

The chief minister interacted with the female students and discussed their concerns and views on the quality of education, cleanliness, access to clean drinking water and the improvement of school infrastructure.

Encouraging them to believe in themselves, the chief minister said she herself is an alumnus of a government school and now holds the position of Chief Minister of Delhi.

This serves as proof that any girl can achieve her dreams if she has confidence in herself. She assured the students of full support at every step and urged them to speak to their teachers if they ever needed help.