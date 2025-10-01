Delhi CM performs Kanya Pujan on Maha Navami, interacts with schoolgirls

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday performed Kanya Pujan on the occasion of Maha Navami at a government girls' secondary school in Haiderpur in Shalimar Bagh and sought blessings from the young girls.

The chief minister washed the girls' feet, applied tilak on their foreheads, tied the sacred thread and placed red chunris on them as part of the ritual.

The CM also interacted warmly with the children, some of whom shared their aspirations of becoming doctors, teachers or police officers, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said worshipping girls during Navratri symbolises reverence for strength as well as compassion.

"The true embodiment of the mother resides in these innocent faces. Every girl is the hope, the inspiration and the strength of society," she said.

The chief minister stressed that daughters are the foundation of families and society, and their empowerment is essential for the progress of the nation. She said the festival serves as a reminder of the collective duty to ensure education, equal opportunities and a safe environment for girls.

Gupta also highlighted the Delhi government's Honslon Ki Udaan scheme, saying it aims to identify and nurture the talents of children who otherwise lack opportunities.

"The more love and opportunities we give to our daughters, the brighter the future of the nation will be," she added.