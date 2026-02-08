Delhi CM presents report card of works undertaken as Shalimar Bagh MLA for past year

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday presented a report card of works undertaken by her as Shalimar Bagh MLA, highlighting that projects worth Rs 250 crore were either completed or in various stages of completion in the constituency in the first year of BJP government in Delhi.

She also launched several public welfare projects at the District Park in Pitampura area of her constituency.

In an emotional address, Gupta reminisced her school and college days and her daily commute on city buses, and said becoming the MLA from the area that shaped her childhood, identity and values and being appointed chief minister was the result of divine grace and the people's love.

Referring to her long political journey, she said electoral defeats never held her back as her relationship with people has always been built on trust, not on position. She described the formation of the BJP government in Delhi as a victory of public aspirations.

Sharing the report card of the past year, the chief minister said development works worth nearly Rs 250 crore have either been completed or in progress in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, while large-scale projects amounting to thousands of crores are in the pipeline.

She listed upcoming initiatives such as the proposed Rs 5,000-crore elevated road along the Munak Canal, canal-side beautification and setting up chhath ghats, establishing a modern auditorium, model schools, community halls, an expanded Ayurvedic hospital, enhanced mother-and-child care centres and new sports complexes in the constituency.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as her inspiration, Gupta said his work ethic and energy constantly motivate her to serve people.

She said her idea of governance extends beyond development schemes -- it is a collective effort driven by public trust and a shared resolve.

She noted that strong coordination between the Centre and Delhi government, along with a sound financial framework, has given new momentum to infrastructure development in the capital. Citing the expansion of various infrastructure including the metro and electric buses, she said Delhi is steadily moving towards a modern, clean and environmentally sustainable future.

In the closing, Gupta addressed residents of the area as her family, and said even after becoming chief minister, her identity in Shalimar Bagh would always remain that of a sister, a daughter and a neighbour. PTI VIT ARB ARB