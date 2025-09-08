Delhi CM proposes CSR-backed push to revive Yamuna, clean city's air

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday suggested setting up a CSR-backed corpus for reviving Yamuna, curbing air pollution and removal of garbage dumps in the city.

The government will associate the industry and corporate sector for effective solution of these major challenges, according to a statement by the Delhi CMO.

The industry and corporate sector have been appealed to adopt the drains for constructing smaller treatment plants on them, it said.

The three challenges faced by the city were deliberated at 'The Yamuna and Delhi Rejuvenation: A CSR Dialogue' held at Raj Niwas in which Lt Governor VK Saxena, CM Gupta, Water minister Parvesh Verma and senior officers interacted with representatives of corporate sector, industry bodies and heads of PSUs.

It was discussed in the meeting that the DJB and other departments concerned will have regular interactions with the industry bodies for coming up with an action plan with timelines for specific outcomes, the statement said.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) presented during the dialogue, an outline of the areas where a partnership with the industry and corporate sector is feasible.

The LG said that the new government has inherited three major legacy challenges -- pollution in the Yamuna, garbage mountains and air pollution -- that have brought "defame" to the national capital at international level.

"The government is making all possible efforts to solve these problems and its positive results are becoming visible now. The efforts in this direction will succeed only when all the sections of the society contribute, specially the Corporate sector through its corporate social responsibility CSR) initiatives," Saxena said.

The CM said industry sector's cooperation was expected mainly in sewage treatment through technical means that can permanently remove pollution in the Yamuna.

She suggested that the industry and corporate sector should set up a corpus fund under the CSR initiatives, and added that the DJB may provide them a list of the project where such funds could be utilised, the statement said. Gupta asserted cleaning the Yamuna river is a priority of her government which wants to restore the river's original unpolluted form as desired by the people of the city.

"The challenges before Delhi are grave but if the government, industry and society work together, its possible to solve any problem," Gupta said.

Delhi government is committed to work honestly to make Delhi clean, green and free from pollution and stressed on developing a work culture that the projects are able to safeguard the environment for next 50 years, she said.

Water minister Verma said the government will ensure timely rejuvenation of the Yamuna despite the work being difficult.

He asserted that the issue of Yamuna cleaning will no longer remain a political issue during the elections.

It was also agreed that following this first meeting, the Delhi Jal Board, other concerned departments, and industry organisations will hold deliberations to prepare a concrete action plan with time-bound goals and specific outcomes. Thereafter, another top-level meeting of a similar kind will be organised. PTI VIT NB