Delhi CM receives 50th Matri Shree Award for public service

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been awarded the 50th Matri Shree Award in recognition of her contributions to public service and social welfare, an official statement said on Saturday.

The award was presented to her on Wednesday at a function attended by BJP leader Chetan Sharma and other members of the award committee, it added.

The chief minister was presented with a photograph of Bharat Mata and a ceremonial shawl.

The Matri Shree Award was instituted in 1975 by senior Punjab Kesari journalist Dinesh Sharma to recognise outstanding contributions in journalism and social service, the statement said.

Past recipients of the award include Lal Krishna Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, Rajat Sharma, Khushwant Singh and Sarla Maheshwari, the statement added. PTI SGV SMV SHS