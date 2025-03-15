Delhi CM receives feedback from farmers ahead of budget session, assures assistance

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday got feedback from the Delhi farmers ahead of the budget of the BJP government to be tabled on March 25 and assured them of solving all their problems.

In an interaction held at the Delhi Secretariat, the farmers raised the demands for the implementation of a land polling policy with immediate effect, subsidy on fertilisers and seeds, and saving standing crops in different villages from inundation due to overflowing drains in the rainy season.

They also said that the diesel-run tractors of farmers were seized after completing 10 years, and demanded the government to allow the use of tractors for farming purposes up to 20 years.

Besides the chief minister, PWD minister Parvesh Verma was also present in the interaction session.

Gupta said that the previous governments did nothing for farmers and neglected their needs but the double-engine government of the BJP will address every issue faced by them.

"Each suggestion received from the farmers will be looked into and all the problems will be resolved," she said.

The Delhi government with the help of the Centre will make every effort to ensure property in rural areas and villages of Delhi, she added.

The five-day budget session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on March 25. The BJP government headed by Rekha Gupta will table a Viksit Delhi budget for 2025-26.