Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accepts 'Swachhta Challenge', invites leaders to join drive

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that the cleanliness of the national capital is the responsibility of all citizens, while accepting the 'Swachhta Challenge' and inviting several political leaders to join the campaign.

In a post on X, Gupta tagged BJP leaders P Khandelwal, Manoj Tiwari, Harshdeep Malhotra, Bansuri Swaraj, Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Virendra Sachdeva, Ramvir Bidhuri, Satish Upadhyay and Vijay Goel, urging them to take up the challenge.

She appealed to people to share photos or videos of themselves cleaning their homes, offices, streets or parks, and then nominate 10 more individuals to continue the campaign.

"Let us accept this challenge and together build a clean, green and beautiful Delhi," she said, adding the hashtags #DelhiKoKoodeSeAzadi and #SwachhBharatMission to her post.