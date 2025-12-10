Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces grand celebrations after UNESCO tag for Deepavali

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the inclusion of Deepavali n UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, calling it a historic global recognition of India’s civilisational values.

She said the honour strengthens India’s cultural standing and marks "a proud moment for Bharat," adding that Delhi will celebrate 'Bhavya Deepavali' this year to mark the achievement.

"The world will now learn more deeply about Deepavali. Every state will celebrate this moment with pride. Congratulations to everyone," she said.

In a post on X, Gupta wrote that the recognition reflects the country’s journey of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A festival that lives in our homes and hearts is today recognised by the world as a cultural treasure shared by humanity. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India’s civilisational heritage is receiving historic global acknowledgement," she wrote.

Calling the inscription a "golden chapter of Indian culture on the global stage," Gupta said the universality of India’s Sanatan traditions has been honoured at the world’s highest cultural platform.

"Deepavali is not merely a festival, but a spiritual illumination that has guided humanity for centuries along the path of truth, hope, and morality," she added, noting that the Delhi government "welcomes this historic decision with joy." She also expressed gratitude to UNESCO and to the families, artisans and devotees who have preserved the festival’s traditions. She said the honour adds to India’s cultural milestones, following the global recognition of Yoga, Kumbh, Durga Puja, and Garba in earlier years.

Gupta also said Delhi would mark the occasion with a special 'Bhavya Deepavali' celebration this year, reinforcing the national capital’s cultural identity and pride. PTI NSM AKY