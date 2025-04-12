Delhi CM Rekha Gupta asks people to avoid throwing food on roads

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday appealed to citizens to avoid throwing food on roads and urged them to feed animals responsibly to help keep streets safe and avoid traffic disruption.

During an inspection in the city, CM Gupta noticed a man tossing a 'chapati' onto the road. She stopped her car and requested him not to repeat the act.

"I saw someone throwing chapatis on the road, possibly to feed stray cows. I stopped and gently asked him not to do that again," she said.

Gupta emphasised that 'chapati' is more than just food, it's a symbol of tradition and respect in Indian culture. "Throwing it on the road not only disrespects the food but also puts both animals and people at risk," she added.

The chief minister said that stray cows and other animals are drawn to roads in search of food, which can cause traffic disruption and increase the risk of accidents.

"If you wish to feed animals, please do so at designated shelters or goshalas. This reflects our compassion, responsibility, and cultural values," she said.

Gupta urged all Delhi residents to refrain from throwing 'chapatis' or any kind of food on the roads. PTI SHB MNK MNK