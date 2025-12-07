Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Atishi mourn Goa nightclub fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday called the Goa nightclub fire "extremely distressing" and condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa, early Sunday, killing at least 25 people, including tourists and staff members, and injuring six others.

"The news of the accident in the Arpora area of Goa is extremely distressing. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to their loved ones in this difficult time. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gupta said.

Her predecessor Atishi, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's in-charge for Goa, said on X that the Goa government "must swiftly investigate the lapses, ensure accountability and take stringent action against those responsible" for the incident.

"Shocked and pained to learn about the tragic fire at a nightclub in Arpora, Goa. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this devastating incident," she said.

AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the loss of lives.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time," Kejriwal said in a post on X.