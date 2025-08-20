Who is Rajeshbhai Sakriya? Man who slapped Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunwai

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, her office said.

According to a senior police officer, the accused has been detained, and he is being interrogated. North Delhi DCP and other senior police officers are at the spot.

Sources in Delhi Police said the accused has been identified as Rajeshbhai Sakriya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

"A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' today. Delhi Police has detained the accused and is questioning him," The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Sources in Delhi BJP said that Gupta was "attacked" by a person aged around 41. He first gave the chief minister some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her, they said.

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Gupta is "shaken", but she is doing fine.

"During the 'Jan Sunwai' this morning, the CM was interacting with the public as usual when a man approached her, handed over some papers and suddenly caught her hand, attempting to pull her towards him.

"In the scuffle that followed, people overpowered him... His identity and other details are being investigated by the police," he added.

The Delhi BJP chief denied reports that the CM was slapped or a stone was pelted at her. Such incidents in politics are unacceptable, he said, adding that 'Jan Sunwai' will continue.

She is taking a rest right now and has made it clear that she will not cancel her scheduled programmes, he added.

The security at the camp office has been beefed up and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been informed about the incident, officials said.

An eyewitness, who was present at 'Jan Sunwai', said, "We all were sitting. A person whose turn came sat with the CM... he was speaking with the CM and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person."

Shailender Kumar, a man who had come with a complaint regarding sewer issues in his locality, said, "We heard that someone has slapped the chief minister. This is not right."

Former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Atishi also condemned the incident and hoped the chief minister was safe and the police will take strong action against the guilty.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh visited the camp office where the incident happened.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the attack on the chief minister. "She worries about Delhi. This is distressing for her detractors. I condemn the attack on her in the strongest words," Sirsa said.