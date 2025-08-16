Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Janmashtami event at Kanjhawala ashram

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the 30th edition of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations organised by the Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) at its Divyadham Ashram in Kanjhawala.

According to a statement, Gupta also worshipped cows at the event, which drew more than 50,000 devotees.

The celebrations included the Kaliya Naag Mardan Leela, and political leaders pledging commitment to environmental rejuvenation and Yamuna cleansing.

"The Sansthan is not only spreading the message of spirituality but is also committed to social upliftment, from empowering youth through de-addiction programmes to promoting women's empowerment," Gupta, according to the statement, said.

More than 250 artistes showcased folk and classical forms, such as Odissi, Chhau and Kathak, supported by 3D projections.

DJJS, in the statement, said the festival began in 1992. PTI SGV VN VN