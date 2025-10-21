Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls on PM Modi, discusses Yamuna rejuvenation, Chhath preparations

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and conveyed her Diwali greetings to him. Gupta also briefed Modi on Delhi's development works, the Clean Yamuna campaign and preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival.

According to an official statement, the meeting was cordial and productive.

The chief minister, accompanied by her husband and children, received the prime minister's blessings and expressed gratitude for his guidance and support.

Gupta informed Modi about her government's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna.

She said the Delhi government is committed to making the river clean and pollution-free by enhancing sewage-treatment capacity, adopting modern wastewater technologies and strictly monitoring the discharge of industrial effluents.

Green belts are being developed along the riverbanks and steps are being taken to prevent illegal dumping of waste into the river, she said.

The chief minister said her government aims to restore the Yamuna to its "life-giving form" for the residents of Delhi.

On the Chhath festival, to be celebrated from October 25 to 28, Gupta said preparations are being made to ensure that devotees can celebrate in a clean and organised manner.

Special ghats are being developed along both banks of the Yamuna, with facilities such as lighting, drinking water, sanitation, medical aid and security arrangements.

Officials are monitoring the cleanliness and water quality at the ghats to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

"Chhath Mahaparv is a symbol of Indian culture and faith, and the Delhi government aims to ensure it is celebrated with devotion, piety, and cleanliness," Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement.

The chief minister also briefed Modi on ongoing welfare and infrastructure projects, including new flyovers, underpasses, improved public transport, upgraded schools and expanded healthcare facilities.

She said the city government is working to build a "Viksit Delhi" -- a modern, clean and citizen-friendly capital.

Rejuvenating the Yamuna was among the Bharatiya Janata Party's key promises in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls held in February, in which the saffron party returned to power in the capital after 27 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party. PTI MHS RC