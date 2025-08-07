Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said it is her responsibility to protect Delhi and work for its progress.

She was speaking at a Raksha Bandhan event at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Kendra, where she celebrated the festival with schoolchildren.

This is the first time the chief minister is celebrating the festival since assuming office in February. Children from various schools participated in the celebration and tied handmade rakhis to Gupta.

The CM said Raksha Bandhan is a sacred festival that symbolises the bond of love between brothers and sisters.

"This is my first Raksha Bandhan as the chief minister and I chose to celebrate it with children. It is my responsibility to protect Delhi and work for its progress," she said. PTI SHB DIV