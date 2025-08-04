Delhi CM Rekha Gupta condoles demise of Shibu Soren

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday condoled the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, saying his struggle for the rights and honour of the tribal society will always be remembered.

Soren, a former chief minister of Jharkhand, died on Monday at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was admitted for over a month for kidney-related problems.

"The news of the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister and founder of JMM Shibu Soren is very sad. The long struggle of Shibu Soren for the rights, honour and upliftment of the tribal society will be remembered forever," Gupta said in a post on X.

"May the Almighty grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and courage to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, bereaved family members and followers to bear the loss," she said. PTI VIT DIV DIV