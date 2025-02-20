Newly sworn-in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets 'Z' category security

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category security of the Delhi Police, sources said on Thursday.

This is as per security guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs outlined in the 'Yellow Book' which details protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.

Under 'Z' category security, Gupta will be guarded by approximately 22 personnel, including personal security officers (PSOs), escorts, surveillance staff, and around eight static armed guards. The enhanced security cover is typically granted to high-profile political figures, police sources said.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was also provided 'Z' category security during her tenure.