Delhi CM Rekha Gupta heads to Bihar for three-day campaigning in Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) In her third visit to poll-bound Bihar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will campaign for the NDA candidates in over a dozen constituencies in the state for three days.

Gupta left for Bihar on Monday evening. Over the next three days, the BJP's lone woman chief minister will seek support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates across the state, said a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

She will be accompanied by senior leaders of the BJP and its alliance partners. In addition to public meetings, the chief minister will also take part in road shows, it said.

This will be the chief minister's third visit to Bihar for election campaigning. In the next three days, she will address gatherings in 12 to 15 constituencies, including areas where polling is scheduled for November 6 and November 11.

Gupta will address a public meeting in Bankipur Assembly constituency, after reaching the state capital Patna. She will also campaign in Siwan, Barharia, Baikunthpur and nearby areas on 4 November.

On 5 November, her campaign will cover the Gaura Bauram, Arwal, Gaya City, and Aurangabad constituencies. She will campaign in Bhagalpur, Warisaliganj, Hisua, and Dinara constituencies on November 6 and return to Delhi by night, added the statement.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up November 14.

Gupta, who belongs to the trader community, was given preference over other contenders for the chief minister's post after the BJP's victory in the Delhi polls held in February.

She led her government's major outreach to migrant community from Bihar during the recent Chhatt festival celebrations in Delhi. PTI VIT RT