Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates first 'Khel Mahakumbh' at Chhatrasal Stadium

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the first Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium, describing the event as a transformative moment for the capital's sporting landscape.

Addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony, Gupta said the initiative a celebration of Delhi's dreams and a historic step towards providing a platform for athletes.

"Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will give direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes in the years to come," she said.

She added that since the current government took office, the focus ha remained on accelerating development and creating new avenues for youth in sports.

"Nearly Rs 33 crore in long-pending prize money, which had been pending for almost three decades under the previous governments, has now been disbursed to athletes," she said.

To encourage participants the government has named Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar as brand ambassadors for the event.

The ceremony featured a grand march-past by over 1,000 participants, school bands, Nashik dhol performers. Gupta and other dignitaries toured the stadium in an open jeep, greeting athletes and spectators.

Outlining the provisions under the new sports policy, she said Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists will receive Rs 7 crore, silver medalists Rs 5 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 3 crore.

"In addition, athletes competing at national and international levels will be eligible for annual assistance of Rs 20 lakh. Students participating at state and national levels will receive financial support of Rs 5 lakh, along with life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh," Gupta said.

Gupta reaffirmed the government's commitment to modernising sports infrastructure. "Plans include the construction of new stadiums, upgrading existing grounds, provision of advanced equipment, appointment of trained coaches, and improvement of facilities. Our goal is to ensure that no athlete from Delhi ever faces a lack of resources while representing the city or the country," she said.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood described the 2025-26 edition of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh as a mass movement aimed at transforming the national capital into the sports capital of India.

According to officials, the month-long festival will be held at several major stadiums and sports complexes in the city, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur Sports Complex and Thyagraj Stadium among others.

More than 16,000 athletes have already registered. The government has set a target of 30,000 participants this year, with a long-term vision of engaging one lakh grassroots athletes annually, they added.