Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates power substation at Manglapuri

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a 66/11KV GIS grid power substation at Manglapuri, and asserted that the Delhi government is committed to ensure 24x7 uninterrupted, electricity supply in the city.

The state of the art substation will serve a population of 10 lakh, she said. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood also accompanied her at the inauguration of the substation.

"Delhi has scarcity of land and this substation located at a multi-storey building suits the circumstances in the city. It's a big achievement of the Delhi government," the chief minister said.

Sood said the gas-based grid is a useful and significant facility in view of safety as well as scarcity of land. It will solve the problems of tripping of line and voltage fluctuations, he said.

This grid substation, which can be remotely accessible through supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) command centre, is an important milestone in establishing Delhi as a power hub, the minister said. PTI VIT MNK MNK