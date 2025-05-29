Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates three units at LNJP Hospital

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated three units at LNJP Hospital, and said that treatment of genetic disorders will now be possible at the hospital as the medical genetics ward has come up.

Besides the genetics ward, Gupta also inaugurated a Lactation Management Unit and Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) lab at the state-run hospital.

"The medical genetics lab that has been set up here is the country's fourth and Delhi's first such unit. There are many parents who have to see their children suffer because of genetic disorders," she said.

Gupta said there are extraordinary machines in the unit that will aid in research.

"I am happy that this department will not only treat genetic diseases but also carry out research on them. By using just a single drop of blood and advanced machines, this unit will also conduct research," she added.

Talking about the lactation management unit, she highlighted the importance of breast milk for a newborn baby.

"There are many premature babies whose mothers are not in a condition to feed. The mothers who are lactating can donate their milk to this unit and we will build a milk unit. Now it will be possible for premature babies to get breast milk. A mother's milk is quite critical for a child," she added.

The chief minister also hit out at the previous government over "lack of medical infrastructure".

"The previous government used to tomtom about their health infrastructure. WHO recommends that there should be a minimum of two hospital beds per 1000 people. But in Delhi, there are 0.42 beds for 1000 people. If we also add the private sector, there are 1.5 beds for 1000 people. Such is the situation in the national capital," she said.

Recalling the Covid time, she said that many people died due to shortage of beds and medical oxygen.