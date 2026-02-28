Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Morning Nutrition Programme' for schoolchildren

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said nutrition goes beyond food and plays a foundational role in nation-building.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 'Morning Nutrition Programme' organised by NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation, she said the initiative will provide children with energy and nourishment at the start of the day.

"The smiling faces of schoolchildren testify to the fact that nutrition is not merely about food, but the very foundation of building the future," Gupta said.

The Delhi government stands firmly with the organisation and will extend full support to this noble endeavour, she said.

The chief minister said the mid-day meal scheme has connected millions of children to schools and significantly contributed to their physical and mental development.

"Taking this forward, the Morning Nutrition Programme will provide children with energy and nourishment at the start of the day, enabling them to participate actively in studies, sports and other activities," she said.

According to officials, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, in collaboration with nearly 200 Delhi government schools, is currently serving meals to around 90,000 children.

Gupta said these meals are prepared and delivered through four state-of-the-art kitchens operating in the national capital, ensuring timely distribution.

"No one should sleep hungry. The Delhi government is providing meals at Rs 5 through Atal Canteens to workers, underprivileged individuals, patient attendants and other vulnerable sections. The government aims to provide meals to 1 lakh people daily," she said.

A target has been set to establish 100 Atal Canteens across the city, of which 71 are already operational, the chief minister said.