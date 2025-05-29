Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, mayor unveil Maharana Pratap's statue near Kashmere Gate

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday unveiled a grand statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap at Kudasia Bagh near Kashmere Gate on the occasion of the Rajput warrior's birth anniversary.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gupta said Maharana Pratap's life epitomises valour, struggle and patriotism.

She condemned the past vandalism of his statue by "anti-social elements" and said the current government in Delhi "knows how to respect our heroes". She also lauded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Mayor Singh for their efforts in reinstalling the statue.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav and MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar.

Mayor Singh described Maharana Pratap as a symbol of "courage, bravery and self-respect".

He said the 16th-century ruler dedicated his life to defending the motherland and remains a source of inspiration for future generations.

"Maharana Pratap was a great warrior who fiercely resisted the Mughal empire. His indomitable courage and determination are exemplary even today," Singh said. PTI NSM KSS KSS