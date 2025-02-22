Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi, signals double-engine push for development

New Delhi: Delhi’s newly appointed Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday.

The courtesy visit, as shared by Gupta on X, highlights the BJP’s “double-engine” push to drive development and improve public welfare in Delhi.

Gupta, who was sworn in as Delhi’s ninth Chief Minister on Thursday, February 20, 2025, following the BJP’s decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, posted pictures of the meeting on social media.

In her post, Gupta reiterated her commitment to transforming Delhi into a “developed city” under Modi’s guidance, stating, “Your leadership and vision, along with the BJP’s double-engine government, will work towards Delhi’s progress and good governance.”

आज प्रधानमंत्री आवास में यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री माननीय @narendramodi जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की।



आपके मार्गदर्शन और नेतृत्व में भाजपा की डबल इंजन सरकार लोक कल्याण और सुशासन के पथ पर चलते हुए दिल्लीवासियों के सपनों को एक विकसित दिल्ली में बदलने को प्रतिबद्ध है।… pic.twitter.com/W6hVfVaEjl — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 22, 2025

The “double-engine” strategy, often touted by PM Modi, refers to the synergy between BJP-led state and central governments to expedite projects and address citizen-centric issues effectively.

The meeting comes just days after Gupta’s oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground, attended by PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Gupta, a first-time MLA from the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeated AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes in the recent elections, where the BJP secured 48 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 22.