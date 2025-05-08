Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets women ambassadors from 12 countries

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met women ambassadors from 12 countries and discussed women empowerment and strengthening global partnerships, a statement from her office said on Thursday.

Gupta said the objective of this dialogue was to promote international collaboration, enhance cultural and developmental cooperation, and recognise the role of women in global diplomacy.

Women ambassadors from Seychelles, Tunisia, Norway, Rwanda, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Cambodia, Maldives, the Netherlands, and Romania participated in the interaction, which took place on Wednesday.

"Witnessing the impactful role of women in global diplomacy fills us with pride. Dialogues like this not only bring fresh perspectives but also help strengthen the pathway to women's leadership," Gupta said, according to the statement.