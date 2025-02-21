Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls review meeting over roads, water supply

New Delhi: Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will meet with PWD and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials on Friday to review the status of roads and water supply in the city.

Gupta told reporters outside her residence Friday morning that the first meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and soon its benefits will be available to people, including senior citizens.

"Today, the Cabinet will meet with the PWD and Jal Board officers and review all works (related to the departments). The issue of potholed roads will be seriously taken up," the chief minister said.

BJP blamed the previous AAP government for the poor condition of roads, shortage of drinking water, supply of dirty water, sewer overflows and choked drains in the city and campaigned in the elections over the issues.

The Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers were sworn in at a grand ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries on Thursday afternoon.